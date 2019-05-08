IDC REPORT: CIENA’S MULTI-ACCESS EDGE COMPUTING DEMO AT MWC BRINGS A VISION OF THE AUTOMATED DELIVERY OF MOBILE VIDEO SERVICES ACROSS MULTIVENDOR DISTRIBUTED CARRIER CLOUD TO LIFE

This IDC report reviews Ciena’s live demo of mobile video delivery across a multi-access edge at Mobile World Congress. According to IDC, the demo provided a simple, elegant illustration of how mobile network VNF, vCDN, public cloud, and purpose-built NFVI software could be brought together to deliver on-demand, automated, low-latency video services (such as those in AR/VR) over a distributed edge and public cloud infrastructure. It also highlighted the importance of the orchestration and automation of a multivendor, multicloud solution in the delivery of potentially new carrier revenue streams in the 5G era.