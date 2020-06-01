IDC Spotlight Unleashing the Power of AI Initiatives with the Right Infrastructure

Dell Technologies

According to IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure Market Pulse: 3Q19 Market View — IT Infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence survey:

– AI initiatives are underway: 49% of respondents are exploring AI initiatives but do not have AI implementations today, nor are they actively planning AI initiatives in the next 12 months.
– Deployment location is key: 66% of respondents plan to use or currently use compute and storage in a corporate datacenter or colocation.
– Investment in AI infrastructure is a consideration: 82% of respondents would purchase new infrastructure including servers and storage for their AI initiatives.
– Performance is important: 60% of respondents have purchased SSD-based all-flash arrays for AI training and inferencing.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel ®

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 7 pages

