IDC Spotlight Unleashing the Power of AI Initiatives with the Right Infrastructure

According to IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure Market Pulse: 3Q19 Market View — IT Infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence survey:

– AI initiatives are underway: 49% of respondents are exploring AI initiatives but do not have AI implementations today, nor are they actively planning AI initiatives in the next 12 months.

– Deployment location is key: 66% of respondents plan to use or currently use compute and storage in a corporate datacenter or colocation.

– Investment in AI infrastructure is a consideration: 82% of respondents would purchase new infrastructure including servers and storage for their AI initiatives.

– Performance is important: 60% of respondents have purchased SSD-based all-flash arrays for AI training and inferencing.

