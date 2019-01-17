IDC STUDY: PC AS A SERVICE GAINING FAST ADOPTION BY 2020

IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a global study of 3500+ IT leaders around

the world and found that companies at all levels are considering PC as a Service models to reduce costs, shorten refresh cycles and procure better equipment for their employees.

Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, PC lifecycle services and financing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services.

