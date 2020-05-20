IDC: The Business Value of Dell Technologies on Demand?

IDC interviewed organizations using Dell Technologies On Demand (DTOD) usage-based payment solutions, specifically Flex On Demand and Data Center Utility, to understand the solutions’ impact on their costs, agility, and business results. Study participants credited moving to a flexible consumption model with Dell Technologies’ storage solutions with better sizing their environments and optimizing their capacity use, allowing for lower overall storage costs. Further, they experienced much easier and faster access to new storage capacity, which helps them increase agility and respond faster to potential new business opportunities.

