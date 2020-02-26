IDC The IT Roadmap from Modernization to Innovation with Hybrid Cloud

It has become the norm for enterprises to deploy workloads across multiple public, private, and edge cloud platforms due to business strategy and technical requirements. To reduce complexity and accelerate business outcomes in this multicloud world, leading IT organizations are seeking to operate more cohesively with a consistent hybrid cloud, which requires a modern, cloud-ready IT infrastructure on-premises to reap the benefits of cloud at scale.

Delivering a consistent hybrid cloud can seem daunting; it is a multi-year, multi-phased journey and requires a thoughtful plan to yield success. IDC conducted research to learn more about the obstacles organizations are encountering on this journey, how such obstacles are being overcome, and the outcomes that result. This research, which was sponsored by Dell EMC and Intel, reveals the business value of modernizing IT for cloud readiness and provides a roadmap for organizations to follow along the path to delivering consistent hybrid cloud, including key success metrics, investment areas, and peer-to-peer guidance. Follow this roadmap to see how you can take control of your clouds and continuously drive business value.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

