IDC: The Power of the Hybrid Cloud

Cloud computing has become an integral part of business strategy and IT architecture for enterprises over the past decade. The use of cloud has become pervasive as enterprises seek to adopt new business models, extract valuable insights from massive amounts of data, handle demanding workloads, deliver new products at scale and speed, and gain competitive advantage.

While hybrid cloud can eliminate trade-offs and offer the best-of-breed solution, the implementation and management of hybrid cloud can still be challenging. Different management tools for public and private cloud result in a fragmented IT environment that lacks interoperability and visibility, which is a major challenge at scale. These gaps are addressed by the next generation of hybrid cloud platforms — the consistent hybrid cloud, which unifies public and private cloud capabilities under one management and operations umbrella. IDC believes that the consistent hybrid cloud will enable enterprises to meet the modernization and agility needs for business-critical workloads and innovation through emerging technologies.

