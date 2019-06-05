IDC: Unlocking the Value of Data Capital Analyst Report

Dell

Digital transformation (DX) is reaching a macroeconomic scale. DX business objectives are balanced between tactical and strategic objectives and range from improvement in operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction to increasing existing product revenue to improving profit margins to launching new digital revenue streams.

Successful DX relies on utilizing data for services as well as converting data into actionable insights. This reliance on data is contributing to a new digital era. 3rd Platform (cloud, social, mobile, and Big Data) computing is the underpinning of DX worldwide. It enables collection of a vast breadth of data sets and delivers the agility and efficiency needed to accelerate DX.

Download to find out more.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Selling Security to the Board? Three Messages, Max, Says William Hill CISO
58 mins ago
Microsoft and Oracle Link Clouds, Bring Oracle Databases to Azure
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Sophos Halts Huawei Sales, Bans Updates, Warns Partners
3 hours ago
National Cyber Security Strategy To Hit Just 1 of 12 Outcomes by 2021
5 hours ago
VW Says 2,000 New IT Jobs, 4,000 Cuts; Lots of SAP
6 hours ago
NASCAR to Migrate 18 Petabyte/70 Year Video Archive to AWS
7 hours ago
Infosec London: The Human Issue Won’t Go Away
1 day ago
Mozilla: Firefox Will Block Third Party Trackers by Default – But Facebook Will Still Track You Unless…
1 day ago
Network Rail: Can We Get Better Recruitment Software?
1 day ago
Britain’s Open Source Awards: Meet the Shortlist
1 day ago
McKinsey Pops Its Open Source Cherry
1 day ago
AMD Wins Major Samsung Licensing Deal: The Big Loser? It Could be Arm
2 days ago
UK’s Sophos Buys US’s Rook Security, a Managed Services and SIEM Provider
2 days ago
Amazon Opens “App Store for Alexa” Up to UK Devs as Voice Booms
2 days ago
First It Came for the High Street, then It Came to the High Street?
2 days ago
This British Regtech Startup has Won Mastercard Investment – as a PSD2 Deadline Looms
2 days ago