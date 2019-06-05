IDC: Unlocking the Value of Data Capital Analyst Report

Digital transformation (DX) is reaching a macroeconomic scale. DX business objectives are balanced between tactical and strategic objectives and range from improvement in operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction to increasing existing product revenue to improving profit margins to launching new digital revenue streams.

Successful DX relies on utilizing data for services as well as converting data into actionable insights. This reliance on data is contributing to a new digital era. 3rd Platform (cloud, social, mobile, and Big Data) computing is the underpinning of DX worldwide. It enables collection of a vast breadth of data sets and delivers the agility and efficiency needed to accelerate DX.

