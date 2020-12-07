IDG: A public sector guide to getting more from IT

The Covid-19 global pandemic has had a huge impact on organisations of every size and in every sector, but some have found it easier to adapt than others. Where many established corporates and streamlined startups have found the resources to be flexible enough to adapt their business model and their working processes overnight, public sector bodies in government and education have faced different challenges. Inertia, limited resources and inflexible, legacy IT systems have made it difficult to meet the demands of the crisis and continue delivering the services that their citizens and students need. Yet those that have adapted now have an opportunity to use what they have learnt and implemented to transform their organisations in profound and lasting ways.

