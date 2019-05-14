IDG: Closing the Security Gaps in Cloud Infrastructure Management

A recent IDG survey unveiled a clear message on IT and security leaders’ challenges and strategies for managing server access: Cloud is changing where and how IT infrastructure is accessed and the traditional security methods aren’t keeping pace.
Cloud adoption (overlayed with on-prem infrastructure) and the DevOps explosion are driving the need to rethink traditional server access approaches. But only 21% of respondents have fully automated processes to ensure administrative tasks for credential-based accounts are managed correctly.
Read this new IDG Research Report to learn:
– The top challenges organizations have with legacy server access methods,
– How organizations are modernizing their approach,
– The benefits of identity-led infrastructure access, and
– Three steps to successfully modernize infrastructure access management.