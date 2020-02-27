IDG Think Tank Spotlight paper

Dell Technologies

The small and midsized businesses (SMB) continue to be powered by the entrepreneurs who want to build tomorrow’s business powerhouses or retain command of their own fortunes without the responsibilities and distractions of being a large enterprise. These companies have traditionally succeeded by focusing on niche opportunities or serving local markets but in today’s globalizing world, IT is a huge and growing part of their ability to compete.

To find out more about how mid-market businesses are taking advantages of information technology, Dell Technologies and Intel commissioned IDG to conduct a survey across 11 European countries and South Africa. The study has provided a deep understanding of IT needs, challenges and opportunities of these businesses in those specific markets.

Download this spotlight paper to find out about the IT challenges, emerging technological opportunities and biggest IT projects of SMB in your country.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®.

