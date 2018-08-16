Improving Sales Account Coverage with Artificial Intelligence

As businesses grow, meeting the needs of new markets, new customers, and new partners can be challenging. Sales and marketing organizations are constantly under pressure to increase their account coverage and rapidly respond to customers’ changing needs, while maintaining or even reducing operational costs. Intel’s Sales and Marketing Group (SMG) faces similar challenges while growing in new markets and domains and evolving its existing business. To meet these challenges, Intel IT developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Sales AI, that enable Intel to significantly scale its sales activity.