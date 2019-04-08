Improving the Student Experience with Customer Identity Access Management and Secure Access

From smartphones and cloud services to smaller, more niche advancements, colleges and universities are under immense pressure to keep their solutions relevant and connected. In terms of sheer exposure, the average student may engage with more digital tools and environments than almost any other person who relies on computers to carry out assigned work. The security and privacy concerns this raises is obviously significant. The expectation of a consumer grade experience cannot be ignored. Explore how IAM can enable institutions to securely connect the average college student to the technologies they need throughout their journey from application to eventual alumnus.