Incentive Compensation Management: Build Versus Buy

CallidusCloud

Ten to 15 years back, when Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) systems were in their infancy, many companies chose to build their own. It seems like an attractive path to take, being able to customize the system to your unique compensation plan needs. But it is impossible to know what the future holds when it comes to compliance requirements and changing compensation needs.

Fast forward to today, and your company has likely spent considerable amounts of time and money building and maintaining a custom commissions system – a system you have likely outgrown. Now you’re faced with a decision: do you keep investing in it or buy one of the now widely available ICM software solutions?

This guide will provide questions to ask and evaluate where you stand with your current sales compensation
management needs.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

China’s Alibaba Cloud Cuts Ribbon on London Data Centres
42 mins ago
Tradeshift Revenues Up 400% – Rumours Abound of Acquisition Targets
2 hours ago
What Role Does Blockchain Play in the Future of IP?
3 hours ago
CIO Survey: Where Budgets Will Be Splurged (and Shrink) in 2019
3 hours ago
Cyber Crime Has Tumbled 30%, says ONS – But Has It?
4 hours ago
European Commission Gives Unconditional Thumbs Up to Microsoft’s GitHub Acquisition
3 days ago
“So Much About it Seems Wrong…” UK-Backed European Mercury Mission Set for Launch Tonight
3 days ago
Dreaming Spires and Dreams of IoT: £1.4 Million Contract Up for Grabs
3 days ago
Nick Clegg Hired to Lead Facebook’s Global Communications Team
3 days ago
Fujitsu Datacentre Cooling System Reduces Energy Costs by 29 Percent
3 days ago
Amazon to Provide 1,000 “Silicon Valley” Job Roles with New Manchester Office, UK R&D Centre Expansions
3 days ago
Facial Recognition to Span All Heathrow Airport
4 days ago
ShakeAlert System Goes Live: Earthquake Warning Uses Sensor Network to Help Shutdown CNI
4 days ago
Walmart Wants Its Trolleys to Know Your Heart
4 days ago
Trust in the post-perimeter era
4 days ago
Qualcomm’s 60GHz Chipset Aims to Bring 10Gbp mmWave to 5G Devices
4 days ago