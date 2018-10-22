Incentive Compensation Management: Build Versus Buy

Ten to 15 years back, when Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) systems were in their infancy, many companies chose to build their own. It seems like an attractive path to take, being able to customize the system to your unique compensation plan needs. But it is impossible to know what the future holds when it comes to compliance requirements and changing compensation needs.

Fast forward to today, and your company has likely spent considerable amounts of time and money building and maintaining a custom commissions system – a system you have likely outgrown. Now you’re faced with a decision: do you keep investing in it or buy one of the now widely available ICM software solutions?

This guide will provide questions to ask and evaluate where you stand with your current sales compensation

management needs.