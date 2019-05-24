Increase Customer Engagement by Embedding Analytics

Today’s consumers are demanding a seamless digital experience. For data-driven applications, that means analytics and insightful visualizations must be faster, more intuitive and easier to access.

To deliver upon these expectations, software vendors should consider partnering with Hitachi Vantara. Hundreds of software providers, including SaaS companies, have increased revenue and built customer loyalty with Pentaho, Hitachi Vantara’s end-to-end platform. With its tightly coupled big data pipeline and advanced visualization suite, Pentaho helps to:

Build a dynamic data pipeline to deliver business outcomes

Customize security frameworks

Personalize visualizations to adhere to branding requirements

Embed powerful analytics into applications

Provide an open APU for easy application integration

All this can be done within eight weeks with Hitachi Vantara’s best-in-class professional services team.

