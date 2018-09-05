Information Governance in a World of Increased Data Regulation

The business environment is becoming increasingly complex for executives around the world. Companies today are asked to manage the dual challenge of exponential growth of data and increased regulation, or face fines and long term damage to their brands.

Organizations can respond by implementing an information governance program: a set of controls, processes and technologies to maximize the value of information assets while minimizing risks of noncompliance with data privacy requirements. An enterprise should consider the following three elements before developing a policy framework: assessing the business maturity, undertaking a regulatory compliance review, and establishing an information governance team.