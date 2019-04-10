Intel is Accelerating Computer Vision

Intel logo

Our world is changing.

And with it, so too is the way we think about the capabilities of the Internet of Things. What began as a conversation about connecting the unconnected has turned into a larger conversation about data – how connected devices can capture it and how businesses can analyse it to make better, faster decisions. It’s not surprising, then, that this emphasis on the importance of data has resulted in technology that has evolved to usher in an era of AI that is not only changing the way we interact with one another, but also the way that companies interact with us.

In order to provide the market with the most innovative products and software possible, business today require solutions that help them react quickly to the needs of their customers. While traditionally the primary use cases for artificial intelligence have been solely in data centers, where applications have neem focused on better managing infrastructure or on monitoring, analysing, and eventually improving enterprise operations, AI is no longer so limited.

Instead, with Intel Vision Products, a portfolio of acceleration tools designed specifically for AI at the edge, businesses can take advantage of near real-time information to help them make better decisions in a timely manner.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

