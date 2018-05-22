Intel Software Development Tools Optimize Deep Learning Performance for Healthcare Imaging

Deep learning and other forms of artificial intelligence (AI) offer exciting potential to streamline medical imaging workflows, enhance image quality, and increase the research value of imaging data. To deliver on the promise of AI-enhanced medical imaging, developers and other innovators must deploy their AI solutions on flexible platforms that provide high performance and scalability for deep learning innovations without driving up costs.

Intel and GE Healthcare explored the Intel® technologies with one of GE’s deep learning image-classification solutions. They found that optimizing the trained GE solution with Intel’s Deep Learning Deployment Toolkit and Intel MKL-DNN improved throughput an average of 14 times over a baseline version of the solution and exceeded GE’s throughput goals by almost six times. These findings show a path to practical AI deployment for next-generation diagnostic scanners and a new era of smarter medical imaging.