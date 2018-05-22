Intel Software Development Tools Optimize Deep Learning Performance for Healthcare Imaging

Intel

Deep learning and other forms of artificial intelligence (AI) offer exciting potential to streamline medical imaging workflows, enhance image quality, and increase the research value of imaging data. To deliver on the promise of AI-enhanced medical imaging, developers and other innovators must deploy their AI solutions on flexible platforms that provide high performance and scalability for deep learning innovations without driving up costs.

Intel and GE Healthcare explored the Intel® technologies with one of GE’s deep learning image-classification solutions. They found that optimizing the trained GE solution with Intel’s Deep Learning Deployment Toolkit and Intel MKL-DNN improved throughput an average of 14 times over a baseline version of the solution and exceeded GE’s throughput goals by almost six times. These findings show a path to practical AI deployment for next-generation diagnostic scanners and a new era of smarter medical imaging.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

SAP Joins Mercedes’ Formula E Team
2 hours ago
Why Release Managers are the Unsung Heroes of Continuous Delivery
5 hours ago
RPA is Driving New Ways to Create and Deploy Bots
5 hours ago
An Introduction to Blockchain: By Azure CTO Mark Russinovich
6 hours ago
10,200 Records of Child Data Leaked Owing to TeenSafe Server Exposure
7 hours ago
“Exploding the Multicloud Myth”
7 hours ago
Conference Calls over Cat Gifs: The Enterprise Virtues of SD-WAN
11 hours ago
Micron Releases the First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD 
12 hours ago
Microsoft Brings Mixed Reality to the Office with SharePoint Spaces
1 day ago
“Sharenting” Cost of Data Losses to Reach £676 Million by 2030
1 day ago
Three Key Considerations for a Successful Infrastructure Makeover
1 day ago
Comcast get Clear Road in Sky Bid by UK Media Secretary
1 day ago
Amazon Lumberyard Beta Gets Over 200 New Features
1 day ago
Goodbye Green Lock on Web Addresses
1 day ago
UK Launches Plan to Tackle Chronic Diseases With AI
1 day ago
Tradeshift Rolls Out Cloud-Based Blockchain-Compatible Payments System
1 day ago