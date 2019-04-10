Intel logo

Intel® Vision Products for Smart Cities

Intel

Vision Products accelerate the capabilities of computer vision for AI solutions wherever you need them—from camera to cloud.

As smart cities connect more of their infrastructure, city leaders are seeing a greater need to place high-performance compute at or near the device or gateway level to process and store raw data from environmental sensors, video cameras, and meters. This “edge compute” architecture can reduce latency, improve real-time responses, and relieve demand on network bandwidth. It can also support new, performance-hungry tasks at the device and gateway level, such as vision technology for public safety or traffic management.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

