Intelligent Buildings Smarter Business

The energy landscape is changing. Historically, the main energy challenge was the rising wholesale cost of the gas and electricity markets due to soaring oil prices. Now, the situation has changed. Non-commodity costs (NCCs) are a mix of transmission, distribution, and other regulated charges that are paid on top of the wholesale price of energy and form a significant portion of your energy bill. These charges are rapidly increasing, so taking control of these costs is now just as important as buying at the right time.

Download this whitepaper to find out more, including:

– Why your energy is being wasted
– Challenges you may face
– How to gain valuable insights for better control
– Your journey to an intelligent building
– IOT-enabled controls in action

