Intelligent Data Governance for dummies

Data is your most valuable asset. As organizations move up the digital maturity curve, they increasingly focus on big data and analytics projects that can help create a single user view and deliver actionable insights to relevant stakeholders.

However, before you can put your data to work for your business, you need to enrich it with metadata that gives it meaningful context for better management and governance, ensures compliance with constantly evolving regulations, minimizes the risk of data breaches, and reduces the cost and complexity of discovery and reporting.

In this book, discover how intelligent data governance solutions that extend across your private and public cloud data footprint can help drive more business value from your data and simplify compliance for your organization.