Intelligent Data Operations: The Next Wave in Smart Data Ecosystems

Agile data management has become a necessity for organizations that need to maximize the value of their data. Demand for data outstrips the capacity of IT organizations and data engineering teams to deliver. New data management practices that adapt DevOps to support data operations (DataOps) are the key to agility in data management. The vision of data management agility is real and the value is clear. The enabling technologies exist today and data management practices are moving quickly toward a future of DataOps.