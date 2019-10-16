Interactive Video Displays Power an Agile Workforce

Agile software development improves quality, time-to-market, productivity, and cost. With benefits like these, why don’t enterprise organisations use this model across all business processes? In fact, many do.

Taking a page from the agile process, business operations are headed in a similar direction. From DevOps to design thinking, 46 percent of projects incorporate agile workflows. This trend is driving the need for better communication and collaboration.

In the real world, productive, agile-style meetings are difficult to achieve when people are spread across the campus, the country, or the globe. That’s why interactive whiteboards, pixel-free displays, and high-quality audio play critical roles in collaboration.

