Interactive Kiosks Transform Visitor Management

From grocery store checkouts to fast-food ordering, the world is increasingly embracing self-service. One study found that 75 percent of customers find self-service options to be convenient, and 67 percent would rather serve themselves than speak to a company representative.

Businesses benefit, too. Self-service kiosks improve operations in a variety of ways, including tracking visitors, collecting data, lowering overhead, and improving customer service.

While interactive kiosks have been around for more than 40 years, the technology has evolved, enhancing their use cases. Today they are game changers in enterprise organizations, automating and streamlining important tasks.