In this paper, Appledore Research considers the importance of inventory’s role today for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and what that role will be tomorrow. Today’s inventory systems have become too passive, manually intensive, and reactive to accommodate services comprising truly dynamic and changeable resources. This paper explores why an evolved, dynamic inventory will play a key role in enabling CSPs to transform operations and reap the full rewards of software-based networks.
INVENTORY IN VIRTUALIZED, SOFTWARE-ENABLED NETWORKS
Ciena