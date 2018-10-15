IoT Powers China’s Bold Energy Vision

Intel

China’s noteworthy shift toward clean energy—led by concerns over the impacts of air pollution—is well underway. This can be seen in its bold policy standards, which are driving governmental investments in sustainable energy solutions. Accomplishing these goals requires a rapid transformation of the country’s energy infrastructure. Power plants and grids must replace traditional systems with advanced, comprehensive solutions that integrate smart grid systems. IoT-based solutions enable centralized energy monitoring and management capabilities that power plant and grid operators’ need to comply with new standards.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Yale Smart Alarm Borkage: The Smart Home has a Brain Freeze
2 hours ago
Best Practices for NIS Directive Compliance
5 hours ago
UK Cybersecurity Startup Garrison Raises $30 Million
6 hours ago
DuckDuckGo Hits Record 30 Million Daily Queries
6 hours ago
A Royal Baby, A Transformational Time for Maternal Technology
7 hours ago
Rebooting Anachronisms: From Tillers to Giant Driveshafts to Operating Systems
8 hours ago
TfL: Calling all White Hats
9 hours ago
Microsoft Open Sources Infer.NET
1 day ago
Fake Memo Hits Broadcom, CA Technologies Shares
3 days ago
Fake Adobe Flash Malware Contains Update and Cryptocurrency Miner
3 days ago
How Connected Cars Will Shake Up Auto Finance
3 days ago
IBM Food Trust Utilises Blockchain to Bring Transparency to Food Chain
3 days ago
The 5 Most Commonly Used Hacking Tools – and How to Defend Against Them
3 days ago
Cardiff University Launches £15M Supercomputing and Big Data Programme
4 days ago
FTSE 100 Vulnerability Warning: Over 70% Have Single DNS Provider
4 days ago
US Advanced Weapons Systems have Ridiculously Weak Cyber-Security
4 days ago