China’s noteworthy shift toward clean energy—led by concerns over the impacts of air pollution—is well underway. This can be seen in its bold policy standards, which are driving governmental investments in sustainable energy solutions. Accomplishing these goals requires a rapid transformation of the country’s energy infrastructure. Power plants and grids must replace traditional systems with advanced, comprehensive solutions that integrate smart grid systems. IoT-based solutions enable centralized energy monitoring and management capabilities that power plant and grid operators’ need to comply with new standards.
IoT Powers China’s Bold Energy Vision
