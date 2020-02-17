IT Modernisation Playbook 2019/2020

It’s time to think bigger than incremental processing power and storage capacity upgrades. In 2019 IT modernisation offers much more, providing opportunities to closely align infrastructure with your most ambitious goals and build a future-facing foundation for success.

Digital transformation is propelling innovative businesses into the exciting worlds of cloud, AI, advanced ERP and more. You too can fuel growth through new digital initiatives, with servers and storage that provide power to handle new workloads plus simplicity and scale to free your teams from past limitations.

Modernisation can also transform IT economics. From hardware consolidation, to energy savings, to integrated management, modern servers and storage that can add value across the data centre and soon pay for themselves.

Whatever your goals, this playbook gives you six versatile strategies that can help you plan a successful IT modernisation project, supported by examples from our industry-leading data centre portfolio.