IT Trends Report: The Intersection of Hype & Performance

The SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2018: The Intersection of Hype & Performance explores IT professionals’ views about what is happening in their technology worlds, how their organisations prioritise existing and emerging technologies, and the extent to which those technologies are disrupting IT and optimising the performance of environments as organisations progress in their digital transformation journeys.

The findings of this year’s report are based on a survey of IT practitioners, managers, and directors at public- and private-sector small, mid-size, and enterprise companies, fielded in December 2017 by C White Consulting on behalf of SolarWinds. All regions studied in 2018, as reported on the SolarWinds IT Trends Index, were North America, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, with 803 respondents across all geographies combined.