IT@Intel: Data Center Strategy Leading Intel’s Business Transformation

Intel

Intel IT runs Intel data center services like a factory, affecting change in a disciplined manner and applying breakthrough technologies, solutions, and processes. This enables us to optimally meet Intel’s business requirements while providing our internal customer with effective data center infrastructure capabilities and innovative business services.

Building on previous investments and techniques, our data center strategy has generated savings exceeded USD 3.8 billion from 2010 to 2019.

Over the next Three years, we plan to extend the data center strategy to continue our data center infrastructure transformation. We will accomplish this by using disruptive server, storage, network, infrastructure software, and data center facility technologies. These can lead to unprecedented quality-of-service levels and reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) for business applications. And they will enable us to continue to improve IT operational efficiency and be environmentally responsible.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length: 21 Pages

