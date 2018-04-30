IBM Services

The Journey to Value: Creating a sustainable, governed data asset for GDPR and beyond

IBM

With the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its enforcement from 25th May 2018, a new balance will be created between commercial interests and consumer rights around personal and sensitive data. All individuals possess personal data which needs to be shared with organisations – customers during transactions, employees at work, business partners under contract. Engaging positively and responsibly with these data subjects is the intended outcome of the Regulation and will ensure business is sustainable as well as capable of continued innovation.

