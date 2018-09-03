Airports have emerged as a major transportation hub of modern smart cities, with millions of passengers and cargo passing through airports on a daily basis. This high traffic, combined with the extensive and customized zones within airports that enquire coverage, is making it more difficult to gain visibility into what’s passing through, intensifying security concerns. Due to these growing concerns, local governments and airport security authorities are once again turning their attention towards improving airport security.
Keep Passengers And Employees Safe With A Complete, Intelligent Airport Security Solution
Intel