Keeping the Lights On: Why Unified IT Ops Management is Key to Digital Transformation Success

It’s no surprise that the global digital transformation market is growing at a CAGR of over 18% and according to MarketWatch is estimated to exceed $462 billion by 2024. But success is hard to achieve. Half of the US executives surveyed in one 2017 poll said their company isn’t successfully executing against 50% of their digital transformation strategies. One in five said they secretly believe it’s a waste of time.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There are many technical and cultural challenges to overcome in order to drive the right digital outcomes. But arguably some of the most important are linked to IT operations. Organizations must have the right unified IT operations management (ITOM) tools to hand to gain control over their increasingly dynamic digital platforms. It’s the only way to remove roadblocks on innovation, agility and performance, and provide the right foundation for digital success.