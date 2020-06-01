Key Benefits of Running Microsoft SQL Server on Dell EMC Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Dell

As the complexity of modern database requirements evolve, organizations are moving to high-performing, scalable and streamlined hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to meet these new challenges. These organizations face ever-expanding data growth that can quickly result in data center sprawl. These databases require 24/7 availability, streamlined update procedures to integrate the latest fixes and features and cloud integration. Organizations must meet these challenges while facing stringent budget demands and are burdened by the costs of maintaining large, aging traditional hardware deployments, data center expansions and additional IT administrator time dedicated to meeting SLA standards. The Dell EMC HCI portfolio offers scalability and flexibility that makes it easier for businesses to deploy and scale highly available infrastructure for SQL Server database environments.

Recent reports show that Microsoft SQL Server is the #1 most deployed database management system on HCI.1 As support for SQL Server 2008 ends and SQL Server 2019 enters the market, the introduction of newer features such as Big Data clustering, enhancements to In-Memory Database features and the ability to execute machine learning scripts in-database means your organization needs powerful new infrastructure that can scale in compute and storage.2 Now is the time to update your infrastructure alongside your database platform, allowing your organization to reap the benefits of the latest features in SQL Server on a Dell EMC HCI platform designed for easy adaptation as databases grow and organizational needs change.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 4 Pages

