Launching A China-Ready Website: A How-to Guide for International Brands

Building a China-ready website can help to drive online and offline sales, and be an important long-term investment to gain a competitive edge in the China market.

It’s hard to call yourself an international retailer these days without China counting as a key driver of sales growth. With the steady year-on-year increase in Chinese overseas spending, alongside robust demand at home in the domestic market, now has never been a better time for international brands to focus on China.

But as an international retailer you don’t need the media to tell you that China is a huge growth market for your industry. You know this. What the headlines and infographics fail to mention is that China also happens to be one of the more challenging markets to do business. The competition is also heating up as the rest of the world, with suppliers from Australia to Norway, fight for channels to push their products in front of Chinese consumers.

Download this white paper to find out more.