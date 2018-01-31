Why IT Leaders Should Consider The Software Defined Perimeter

While technology has long been considered an engine necessary to keep the business moving forward, it is now recognized as a true business driver, capable of creating new efficiencies, capabilities, and opportunities previously out of reach for most enterprises.

Because of the shift toward cloud and mobility, the traditional security perimeter that once protected users and internal services within the corporate network is to a large extent gone.

The time has come for security to evolve, moving protections closer to the user and bringing a new emphasis on convenience, flexibility, and reliability.

Download this white paper to find out more.