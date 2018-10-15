LED Conversions Light the Way to Building Automation

Intel

The advantages of LED lighting are obvious: Organizations can reduce energy costs by more than 50% purely by converting their existing lighting fixtures to LEDs.

What’s not so obvious is that LED retrofits present a unique opportunity to transform ordinary buildings into intelligent ones. Installing a digital ceiling with sensors while converting to LED lighting fixtures is an easy decision. Both actions offer a ubiquitous source of power and reduce installation costs, since they can happen simultaneously.

