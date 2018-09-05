Leverage Hadoop in the Analytic Data Pipeline

Over the last five years, there have been few more disruptive forces in information technology than big data, and at the center of this trend is the Hadoop ecosystem. While everyone has a slightly different definition of big data, Hadoop is usually the first technology that comes to mind in big data discussions.

Traditional data integration software providers have begun to update their tools to help ease the pain of Hadoop. This progress allows ETL Developers and Data Analysts to integrate and process data in a Hadoop environment with their existing skills. However, leveraging existing extract, transform, load (ETL) skill sets alleviates just one part of a much larger set of big data challenges, which includes: