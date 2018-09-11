Trend logo

Leveraging the Agility of DevOps Processes to Secure Hybrid Clouds

Trend Micro

Fully leveraging technology to drive business has become paramount, with many organizations using an array of platform- and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud services to expedite building and delivering new applications, services, and entire lines of business. The broad adoption of cloud services and the new methodologies centered on automation punctuate the agility provided by modern technology. While fundamental changes in the computing landscape challenge established cybersecurity practices, they also represent notable opportunities for compelling improvements.

The perspective that code is infrastructure captures one of the foundational elements of how organizations now deliver, manage, and secure infrastructure. That is, the shift is beyond a technological one; agile software development and the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) methodology of the DevOps movement embody the need for speed to gain competitive advantage. Today’s IT business model, rooted in enabling business agility, demands that cybersecurity keep pace with the velocity of the cloud.

Securing cloud infrastructure requires not only understanding what is technically different about today’s data center but also fully embracing and exploiting the benefits of DevOps as a means to codify cybersecurity practices and controls. In fact, according to a recent research study conducted by ESG, and discussed in this paper, 30% of research participants said that one of their highest priorities is to build a cloud security strategy that can be used across heterogeneous public and private clouds, making it the most-cited response

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

GitHub Down: Upstream ISP Blamed
6 hours ago
EU Copyright Reform: The Facts
9 hours ago
Hortonworks, IBM, Red Hat Team Up on Open Hybrid Architecture
11 hours ago
New Laws of the Land: Hunting for Value in Post-Trade Services
12 hours ago
The Big Bang, Dark Energy, Aliens… ERP Software
14 hours ago
Cisco and Google Roll Out Hybrid Cloud Offering
16 hours ago
BA Hack: Precise Script, Threat Group Identified
16 hours ago
Tesla’s Keys Hacked and Cloned: Who Else is Affected?
17 hours ago
Auditors Slam UK Security Vetting IT Failure
1 day ago
SAIC Buys Out Engility in $2.5 Billion Deal
2 days ago
Gov’t Cautiously Welcomes Proposal to Sell more Public Data
2 days ago
Solving the Multicloud Integration Conundrum
2 days ago
Ofsted Inspections Get Digitalised – and Criticised
2 days ago
Broadcom CEO in Bullish Defence of CA Technologies Acquisition
2 days ago
Businesses Impressed by Results of AR/VR Adoption – But UK Lagging: Capgemini
4 days ago
Adopting Microservices to Meet your Business Goals
5 days ago