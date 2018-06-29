Liquid Spectrum. Let the Benefits Flow.

Improved visibility. Automated processes. And increased network capacity and service availability from any given WDM investment. These are the benefits of leveraging Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum™, which combines variable bit-rate coherent optics, a flexible grid reconfigurable photonic layer, and SDN control in an open architecture.

Liquid Spectrum provides a blueprint for a software-defined architecture that is more agile, dynamic, software-driven, and open—to tackle the networking challenges of the new on-demand world, by delivering the following benefits:

– Service agility through a fully programmable and instrumented infrastructure

– Operational simplicity through sophisticated applications that abstract complexity associated with advanced flexible technologies

– Choice in architecture implementation through open APIs and a building block approach

Download the Liquid Spectrum Infobrief to learn more.