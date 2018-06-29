Liquid Spectrum. Let the Benefits Flow.

Ciena

Improved visibility. Automated processes. And increased network capacity and service availability from any given WDM investment. These are the benefits of leveraging Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum™, which combines variable bit-rate coherent optics, a flexible grid reconfigurable photonic layer, and SDN control in an open architecture.

Liquid Spectrum provides a blueprint for a software-defined architecture that is more agile, dynamic, software-driven, and open—to tackle the networking challenges of the new on-demand world, by delivering the following benefits:

– Service agility through a fully programmable and instrumented infrastructure

– Operational simplicity through sophisticated applications that abstract complexity associated with advanced flexible technologies

– Choice in architecture implementation through open APIs and a building block approach

Download the Liquid Spectrum Infobrief to learn more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Qualcomm’s New SoC Targets Plug-Less Phone Market
10 mins ago
Home Office: We May Give Police Automatic Facial Recognition on their Phones
2 hours ago
Universal Acceptance: Is Your business Reaching the People It Needs To?
4 hours ago
HMRC Record “Dismal” on £1.5 Billion Online Marketplace Tax Fraud
4 hours ago
Millions of adidas Customer Details Leaked
5 hours ago
Big DADI Launch: This Startup Wants to Democratise the Data Centre
22 hours ago
The Ticketmaster Hack is Worse Than First Thought
24 hours ago
Look to Video Gamers for Your Cyber Security Specialists
1 day ago
Critical Infrastructure Security: “The NIS Directive Sucks”
1 day ago
Lithuanian Leads Seven EU Countries in Forming a Cybersecurity Response Team
1 day ago
How to Bring Sanity to Your SaaS Procurement
1 day ago
UPDATED: Ticketmaster Hacked – Payment Details Accessed
2 days ago
Big Data is Shaping the Future of Government Services
2 days ago
Amazon Business Will Now Operate in Spain and Italy
2 days ago
Amazon Launches WorkSpaces Desktop for Linux 2
2 days ago
Protonmail Hit By Yet Another DDoS Attack
2 days ago