Make Employee Experience The North Star Of Your Workforce Technology Agenda

Dell Technologies

Employees that believe their IT department is focused on supporting their productivity are more likely to be engaged in their work. In response, savvy CIOs are prioritizing the employee experience (EX) imperative as a cornerstone of their workforce technology agendas.

Dell commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the relationship between EX and enterprise computing. Forrester conducted an online survey with 3,052 information workers across the globe to explore: 1) how employees perceive IT; 2) how well IT provides tools/devices, environment, and support; and 3) how they view their overall employee experience. Forrester also conducted an online survey with 1,186 IT leaders across the globe to understand current and future PC lifecycle management deployment models. This paper brings together the findings of these two studies to illustrate the benefits of supporting great EX through technology and the path enterprises should take to capture these benefits.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 16 pages

