Making Dock Operations Smarter and More Connected

As the volume of global shipments continues to rise, logistics companies are facing increasing pressure to get more goods loaded faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost.

But achieving this is a challenge. Dock managers manually supervise dozens of dock doors at once, manage inexperienced loaders and have aggressive time schedules. Line haul managers can only estimate time until close, leaving yard managers to work very reactively to plan their next move. Overall, access to pertinent accurate data is not always available early enough or at the right time. Together, this results in loading inefficiencies and mistakes that can lead to costly shipping damage, wasted trailer space and injured workers.

To overcome these challenges, logistics companies are automating their operations and leveraging new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility and cloud computing to heighten visibility and ultimately revolutionise business processes.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
