Making the Case For a Workstation Centered Workflow

Dell Technologies

Design and engineering workflows have evolved to meet the demands of larger and more complex models that integrate mechanics, electronics and software. Data size and complexity have increased exponentially as the design process increasingly incorporates simulation, photorealistic rendering, virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies. This evolution has been enabled, in part, by the availability of increasingly powerful workstations that can perform computing tasks that previously required more complex and expensive IT resources.

Digitization efforts have driven the need for designers to increase upfront conceptual work, rapidly explore the design space, and create more iterations at a faster pace to ensure that their designs are optimized while also accelerating time to market. This has spurred the use of simulation much earlier in the design process, and is shifting the responsibility of running those simulations from a handful of specialists to the entire design team. Many engineers and designers have been tasked with altering designs in response to simulation results.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 10 Pages

