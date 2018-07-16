Market Outlook: Network Access Control (NAC), 2018-2023, Worldwide

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Network Access Control (NAC) Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants, and to technology users to evaluate different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

NAC technologies have evolved significantly from early focus on authentication and authorization of managed endpoints to focus on securing BYOD and guest-access, such as business partners, contractors, visitors, and others. NAC solution continue to evolve driven by significant adoption of smart IoT-enabled devices.