Maximising eIDAS opportunities

The European Union’s Electronic Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation offers significant opportunities for organisations across the EU. For government agencies and businesses, eIDAS makes it faster, easier and more secure to support cross-border digital commerce. For trust service providers (TSPs), eIDAS establishes a business environment that will create expanded demand for solutions.

To realise these gains, establishing trusted services and identities is a bedrock requirement. nShield hardware security modules (HSMs) offer the critical security services that enable trusted digital transactions. Using nShield HSMs, TSPs can expand their service offerings based on a strong root of trust, and enable legally binding transactions across borders, while strengthening security.