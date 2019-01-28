Microservices with Redis Enterprise on Kubernetes

As organizations look to modernize their application architecture, many are turning to microservices, an architectural style that consists of a distributed collection of loosely

coupled services. This rapid shift away from monolithic application architecture has had a ripple effect across the application development landscape, with other technologies such as containers and container orchestration tools (e.g. Kubernetes) emerging to facilitate the adoption and management of microservices.

Redis Enterprise is uniquely suited to a microservices application environment. In this

paper, we’ll discuss the reasons why organizations are rapidly adopting microservices and Kubernetes, as well as the key benefits Redis Enterprise brings to these organizations.