Microsoft Cosmos DB: The new flagship internet database of Azure

Microsoft

At its Build conference in May, Microsoft took the wraps off Cosmos DB, the new incarnation of its existing cloud-based Azure DocumentDB NoSQL database. With a nod to the dramatic, Microsoft terms Cosmos DB as its biggest database bet since SQL Server; it is positioning it as its flagship cloud database, suited for use cases ranging from security and fraud detection, to IoT (consumer and industrial), personalization, e-commerce, gaming, social networks, chats, messaging, bots, oil and gas recovery and refining, and smart utility grids. Cosmos DB is a good example of how cloud platform providers are rethinking databases for scalable, elastic environments and commodity infrastructure. The platform that is most comparable is Google Cloud Spanner, but each of these databases is engineered for different purposes: Cosmos DB as a globally distributed operational database and Spanner as a globally distributed SQL-supporting OLTP database.

The highlights of Cosmos DB include its flexibility in supporting multiple data models; an elastic scale-out architecture that supports globally distributed multiregion deployments with guaranteed low latency and four 9s availability; and a choice of multiple, defined consistency models. Cosmos DB is a flexible database that can be made to look and act like users want; for instance, it could be the globally distributed cloud storage engine of a MongoDB document or a graph database that supports the Gremlin language of popular Apache TinkerPop framework. While Cosmos DB is hardly unique in tapping into the cloud-native wave, it is the first to open up this architecture to data that is not restricted by any specific schema and it is among the most flexible when it comes to specifying consistency.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Ofcom Releases Spectrum Auction Results, as New Survey Shows UK 4G Coverage Lagging Albania and Armenia
1 min ago
Babylon, Tencent partner to Boost AI Healthcare app Distribution
2 hours ago
Stuck in the Field without a Signal, Leicestershire Police Switches Network Provider
3 hours ago
Microsoft is Spending $5 Billion in IoT: Tetra Pak Might Indicate Direction
4 hours ago
Facebook Restricts APIs, Admits Two Billion User Profiles Scraped
4 hours ago
Hackers Sitting in European Networks Nearly Six Months: FireEye
23 hours ago
“Not Transparent”: NGOs Hit Out at Cybercrime Convention Talks
24 hours ago
Why agile services matter for local government
24 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz backs up New York start-up in an attempt to overtake Uber
1 day ago
Apple to hire more women to bridge UK gender pay gap
1 day ago
Is Brexit threatening the success of the fintech industry in the UK?
1 day ago
Meet the ‘Conductor’ of the Open Banking Orchestra
1 day ago
Cloud service providers don’t make you GDPR compliant – but some can help
1 day ago
Tech Firms Applaud, Civil Society Blasts US “CLOUD” Act
1 day ago
Gov’t moves Data Responsibilities away from Cabinet
2 days ago
Five data dramas that keep your CIO awake at night
2 days ago