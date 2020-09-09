Migrating SAP workloads to Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Increasing numbers of enterprises are betting on technologies like SAP HANA® and SAP S/4HANA to help them meet growing demands, remain competitive, and prepare for the future. However, powering a data-intensive real-time workload on SAP HANA requires a solid foundation that can deliver stability, performance, security, and availability at scale. Standardizing to run SAP workloads on Red Hat’s integrated portfolio can help you optimize your environment and operations while helping you adopt digital technologies to advance your business. Learn how a well-thought-out and well-executed migration plan can help you eliminate many unknowns and simplify your data migration efforts.

