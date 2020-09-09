Migrating SAP workloads to Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Red Hat

Increasing numbers of enterprises are betting on technologies like SAP HANA® and SAP S/4HANA to help them meet growing demands, remain competitive, and prepare for the future. However, powering a data-intensive real-time workload on SAP HANA requires a solid foundation that can deliver stability, performance, security, and availability at scale. Standardizing to run SAP workloads on Red Hat’s integrated portfolio can help you optimize your environment and operations while helping you adopt digital technologies to advance your business. Learn how a well-thought-out and well-executed migration plan can help you eliminate many unknowns and simplify your data migration efforts.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 7 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

A Needle in a Hash Stack: Why It’s Time to Move Beyond Threat Intelligence
2 hours ago
Sweeping Government Data Audit will Touch Every Corner of Public Realm
5 hours ago
Huawei Pressing Ahead With UK R&D Centre, Despite Cuts to Enterprise Tech Operation
7 hours ago
How to Tackle Network Performance, Security and Multi-cloud Challenges with Gigamon­­
7 hours ago
“Pro-Tech”, “Pro-Growth” National Data Strategy Finally Lands: What You Need to Know
8 hours ago
Microsoft Patches 23 Critical Bugs, Bringing Year’s Total to a Huge 991
21 hours ago
UK Tech Jobs: Vacancies Booming, Says Tech Nation. Here’s What’s Hot
1 day ago
Google Apple and Dropbox Face Italian Data Probe as First Guidance Emerges on Schrems II
1 day ago
“Corrupted by the President’s Self-Interest” — Amazon’s JEDI Wrath
1 day ago
Criminals to Pay… for New £25 Million Criminal Assets Database
2 days ago
New £30m Ofgem Digital Framework Offers Opportunities for Cloud Experts
2 days ago
Quis Custodiet? Another SOC Provider Gets Hit by Ransomware
2 days ago
The Big Interview: Pete Masters, Medicine Sans Frontières
2 days ago
“We Drink the Stuff” — Northumbrian Water CIO Nigel Watson on Utility Innovation
5 days ago
UK, European Banks, Fintechs Being Targeted with Malicious KYC Docs
5 days ago
Five Ways Cloud-Managed DDI Can Enhance Borderless Networks
5 days ago