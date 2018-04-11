Migrating Your Workloads to Azure

So, you’ve just signed up for a Microsoft Enterprise Azure agreement. Your management team or business partners have told you that you need to reduce your dependency with on-premises datacenters. Your developers have been working on the next generation applications that will change the fortunes of the company, but have requested a large amount of highperformance infrastructure to develop and test the application at scale, as well as service multiple code branches. Whatever the motivation, navigating the journey to the cloud can often present a daunting array of choices to the IT professional when considering how to migrate to the cloud.