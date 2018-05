Pay close attention. The new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will introduce major new laws that apply to all organisations that:

– Are based in the European Economic Area.

– Target European Union (EU) markets or consumers.

The laws give many new personal data rights to EU citizens, including the right to withdraw consent, easier access to their data, and the right to know if their data has been compromised by a cyber attack. And that’s just the start.