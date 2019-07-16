Mission Possible – Accept Nothing Less Than Zero Trust Security

With cloud transformation, enterprises can now embrace zero trust security

For years, the world’s brightest security minds tried to find a secure way to enable their mobile workforces to access internal applications from personal devices and from outside the office. But with the passage of time, and even as apps have moved off the network, little has changed in the way access is granted, with traditional castle-and moat architectures falling victim to breach after breach. The perimeter has crumbled. It has now become clear that with 11 billion mobile devices¹ connected, security has to change. Enterprises must embrace a zero trust security model. The challenge is how to make zero trust possible.