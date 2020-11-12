Modern Customer Analytics for Customer Experience

Truly transformational value gains from optimizing customer experiences have yet to be realized. Even after decades of focusing on CRM as the main tool for improving customer relationships, organizations still struggle to fully understand their customers. Investments in contact centers have streamlined operations and increased the velocity of interactions across channels. Inbound calls are now fielded by human agents, machine agents (i.e., bots) or even both over the course of a conversation. Organizations must now pursue measurable improvements to the experience they provide to their customers.

